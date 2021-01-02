This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
