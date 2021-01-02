 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

