Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Monday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north.