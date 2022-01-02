This evening in Greensboro: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Monday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
