Greensboro's evening forecast: It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
