 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News