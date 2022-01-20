 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert