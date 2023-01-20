 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

