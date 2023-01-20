For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Greensboro should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees.
The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation.
Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cris…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky.
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It should…