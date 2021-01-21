Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.