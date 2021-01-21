For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro