Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

