Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

