For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
