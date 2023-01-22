Greensboro's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
