Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
