Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro
