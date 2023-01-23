 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert