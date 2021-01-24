For the drive home in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
