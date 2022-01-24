 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

