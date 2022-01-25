 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

