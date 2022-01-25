This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted.…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 4…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. I…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro te…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…