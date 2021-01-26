 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

