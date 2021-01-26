This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks l…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensb…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Greensboro: It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Greensb…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperat…