Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.