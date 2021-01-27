Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain...changing to snow late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.