This evening in Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
