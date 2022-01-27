 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

