Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.