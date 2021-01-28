This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks l…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensb…
Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain...changing to snow late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accu…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Greensboro: It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. …