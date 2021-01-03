 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

