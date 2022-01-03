 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert