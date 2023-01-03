Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.