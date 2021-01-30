Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Sunday, Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.