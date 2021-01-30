For the drive home in Greensboro: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Sunday, Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks l…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. E…
Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensb…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain...changing to snow late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accu…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect tempe…
This evening in Greensboro: It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…