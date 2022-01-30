For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
