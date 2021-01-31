 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

