Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.