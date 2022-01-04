 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

