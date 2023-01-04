 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

