Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

