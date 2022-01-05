For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
