Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

