For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Friday, Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
