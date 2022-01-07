Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Saturday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
