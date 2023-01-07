 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

