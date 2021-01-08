Greensboro's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tod…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Loo…
Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 28 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
This evening in Greensboro: It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds sho…
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degr…