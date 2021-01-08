Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.