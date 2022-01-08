 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert