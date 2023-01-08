Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro
