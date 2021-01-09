 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

