Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
