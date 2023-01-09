Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro
