Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

