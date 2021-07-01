 Skip to main content
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

