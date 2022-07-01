 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

