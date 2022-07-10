Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.