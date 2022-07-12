This evening in Greensboro: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are pr…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared…