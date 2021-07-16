Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.