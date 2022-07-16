Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.