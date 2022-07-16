This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared…