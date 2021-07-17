For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
