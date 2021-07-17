 Skip to main content
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

