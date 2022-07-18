Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.