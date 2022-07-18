For the drive home in Greensboro: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will s…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…