This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
