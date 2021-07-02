 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News