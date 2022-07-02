Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.